Need work? Register for this online job fair.

(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re looking for a new job in Louisiana, there’s an online career fair scheduled on Wednesday, Sept. 27 that may interest you.

The LED FastStart online career fair is happening from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Participants can register in advance or throughout the event.

Click here to register.

Companies from across the state are hiring for positions in areas such as welding, quality assurance, management, maintenance, assembly, mechanics, material handling, and more. Five companies looking to fill almost 70 job openings plan to participate in the career fair, including:

  • Bollinger Houma Shipyard, Houma
  • The Healthy School Food Collaborative, Pearl River
  • SafeSource Direct, Broussard
  • SLB, Shreveport
  • Southland Steel, Amite

Using the online platform, job seekers will have the opportunity to explore employers’ online booths, research companies, and find opportunities that best suit them.

Applicants can also participate in one-on-one, text-based chats with company representatives.

