Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Need work? Register for this online job fair. Or get hired part-time at the River Center.

The LED FastStart online career fair is happening from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re looking for a new job in Louisiana, there’s an online career fair scheduled on Wednesday, Sept. 27 that may interest you.

The LED FastStart online career fair is happening from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Participants can register in advance or throughout the event.

Click here to register.

Companies from across the state are hiring for positions in areas such as welding, quality assurance, management, maintenance, assembly, mechanics, material handling, and more. Five companies looking to fill almost 70 job openings plan to participate in the career fair, including:

  • Bollinger Houma Shipyard, Houma
  • The Healthy School Food Collaborative, Pearl River
  • SafeSource Direct, Broussard
  • SLB, Shreveport
  • Southland Steel, Amite

Using the online platform, job seekers will have the opportunity to explore employers’ online booths, research companies, and find opportunities that best suit them.

Applicants can also participate in one-on-one, text-based chats with company representatives.

The Raising Cane’s River Center announced it will host a part-time job fair on Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Officials say there are many part-time positions available including ticket takers, ushers, set-up crew, banquet and catering staff, concessions cashiers, bartenders, security, and janitorial.

Click here to apply.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP is designed to help provide extra funding to low-income families to buy groceries and is...
More money in your pocket: SNAP benefits are growing in October
Johnathan Payne Kliebert, 19, of Ponchatoula, booked with first degree murder
19-year-old booked with fatally shooting mother in Ponchatoula
Fatal Crash generic image
Man killed in crash involving farm tractor, troopers say
Dead pigs scattered across Mississippi River Bridge causing lane closure
Dead pigs scattered across Miss. River Bridge after crash; all lanes open
Gubernatorial candidates Shawn Wilson and Stephen Waguespack answer questions April 26, 2023,...
Race for Governor: Wilson, Waguespack set to take debate stage in New Orleans

Latest News

Democrat Shawn Wilson versus Republican Stephen Waguespack going head-to-head without having to...
Quick recap on Gray TV gubernatorial debate
FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
North Korea says it plans to expel US soldier who crossed into the country
The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27.
West Feliciana Chamber of Commerce hosting candidate forum
It was Democrat Shawn Wilson versus Republican Stephen Waguespack going head-to-head.
Here's a recap of the gubernatorial debate