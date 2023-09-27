Need work? Register for this online job fair. Or get hired part-time at the River Center.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re looking for a new job in Louisiana, there’s an online career fair scheduled on Wednesday, Sept. 27 that may interest you.

The LED FastStart online career fair is happening from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Participants can register in advance or throughout the event.

Companies from across the state are hiring for positions in areas such as welding, quality assurance, management, maintenance, assembly, mechanics, material handling, and more. Five companies looking to fill almost 70 job openings plan to participate in the career fair, including:

Bollinger Houma Shipyard, Houma

The Healthy School Food Collaborative, Pearl River

SafeSource Direct, Broussard

SLB, Shreveport

Southland Steel, Amite

Using the online platform, job seekers will have the opportunity to explore employers’ online booths, research companies, and find opportunities that best suit them.

Applicants can also participate in one-on-one, text-based chats with company representatives.

The Raising Cane’s River Center announced it will host a part-time job fair on Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Officials say there are many part-time positions available including ticket takers, ushers, set-up crew, banquet and catering staff, concessions cashiers, bartenders, security, and janitorial.

