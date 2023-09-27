Metro Councilman aiming to form committee to improve conditions inside EBR prison

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Metro Councilman Darryl Hurst is proposing a resolution to help improve the conditions inside the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after a recent visit inside the facility.

Hurst said the current conditions are unacceptable, and it presents a hazard for the people inside the facility.

“There’re low hanging ceilings where you can pull cameras down to create additional blind spots. There are rusty bars in there where you can create prison shanks by just slapping a piece of metal off because it’s old, and enough is enough,” said Hurst.

The proposed resolution would create a committee called the Juvenile Justice and EBR Jail Task Force.

The 12-person team composed of different people from around the parish will take a deep look at our adult and juvenile facilities and come up with a plan to revamp their conditions.

The Metro Council will make a decision on forming the committee at their next meeting on Wednesday, Sep. 27.

“What if it was you? What if it was your child, your niece, your nephew or grandchild that was in there? And until you go through those situations, you don’t have the empathy or compassion for those people that are experiencing that,” said Hurst.

If approved, the group will explore a few different possibilities.

According to Hurst, one plan could include combining the jail system with the juvenile detention center. Hurst said other includes could involve building a brand-new facility, and adding new programs to help inmates transition back into society post-release.

Hurst would like to establish a partnership with BRCC on a future inmate program.

“Imagine if BRCC had a welding program in there, and they left the prison and they can continue that program at BRCC so that now when they come out, they’re on the path to being a productive and bright citizen that adds value to our community,” said Hurst.

Hurst is also proposing a name change to the prison. He wants to switch it from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison to the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail and Correctional Facility.

Hurst believes the name change will better suit the mission of rehauling the facility’s image.

“Those are the things that this committee will think about and put together and figure out how to make the best out of a bad situation and turn it into something good that adds productivity to our society,” said Hurst.

