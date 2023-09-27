Drier pattern returning with no sign of fall temps

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drier air is slowly filtering into the region from the north, resulting in decreasing rain chances. Today’s forecast calls for a 20%-30% chance of showers and t-storms, with highs topping out in the low to mid 90s. Best rain chances will occur during the afternoon and early evening hours.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, September 27 (WAFB)

Rest of This Week

An upper-low and weak trough of low pressure may deliver somewhat better rain chances to coastal areas on Thursday, but inland locations will continue to see the impacts of drier air moving in from the north. Rain chances on both Thursday and Friday look to run less than 20%. Highs on both days are expected to top out in the low 90s, although mid 90s can’t be ruled out. Weather should largely cooperate with Live After Five, high school football or any other outdoor plans.

And little change is expected into the weekend, although the drier air should give us slightly more comfortable morning starts in the upper 60s. Highs will continue to run well above normal, topping out in the low to mid 90s.

Extended Outlook

Unfortunately, drought is likely to persist and perhaps gets worse in some areas as a generally dry pattern returns from this weekend through next week. Fall is nowhere to be found in our forecast, with highs expected to remain in the 90s through the first week of October. The 7-day rainfall outlook from the Weather Prediction Center shows much of our area receiving less than 0.25″ of rainfall.

Tropical Update

Philippe continues to hold on as a low-end tropical storm over the open Atlantic. The forecast calls for slow weakening into the weekend, with Philippe likely to become a remnant low.

Farther east, another area of low pressure is on the verge of becoming a tropical depression. This system is expected to move generally toward the west-northwest over the next several days. Should it become a tropical storm, the next name up is Rina.

