Dead pigs scattered across Mississippi River Bridge following crash closes 2 lanes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Approximately 30 dead pigs are scattered across the Mississippi River Bridge causing the two left lanes to be closed westbound on I-10.

According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, they are working on a crash involving three vehicles where one person was injured.

WBRSO states that there are dead pigs scattered across the bridge behind the crash. The truck hauling the pigs was not involved in the crash and continued westbound.

Officials state that they are unsure if the pigs loose played a factor in the crash.

Traffic is being diverted off to LA 1.

