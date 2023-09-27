Facebook
Dead pigs scattered across Miss. River Bridge after crash; all lanes open

Dead pigs scattered across Mississippi River Bridge causing lane closure
Dead pigs scattered across Mississippi River Bridge causing lane closure(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police confirmed all lanes have reopened after approximately 30 dead pigs were scattered across the Mississippi River Bridge late Tuesday, Sept. 26.

The accident caused the two left lanes to shut down on I-10 Westbound.

According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash involving three vehicles that left one person injured.

WBRSO confirmed that the dead pigs were scattered across the bridge behind the crash. The truck hauling the pigs was not involved in the crash and continued westbound.

Officials state that they are unsure if the loose pigs played a factor in the crash.

Traffic was diverted to LA 1.

