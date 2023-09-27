Facebook
CONSUMER REPORTS: Five dishwater don’ts

Sep. 27, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A dishwasher is a convenience most of us can’t live without. But you can’t just throw everything in there—as tempting as that may be. Consumer Reports reveals the five things—in particular— you should never put in your dishwasher.

Ever wonder sometimes what you can and can’t put in your dishwasher? Well, CR is here to help.

“There are some items that can really get ruined inside a dishwasher over time,” said Molly Bradley with Consumer Reports.

Like Cast Iron pans.

You probably put a lot of work into seasoning your pan. And why not—it keeps your food from sticking and your pan from getting rusty. But the dishwasher can strip the seasoning and leave you with a rusty skillet. Instead, try water and a paper towel. If that doesn’t remove stuck-on food, you can try a little dish soap.

Copper pots, Moscow mule cups, and aluminum cookware should also stay out of the dishwasher.

“The hot water and harsh detergents can discolor and tarnish copper and aluminum and dull their shine,” added Bradley.

Copper can also get scratched in the dishwasher. It’s best to wash them by hand.

The same goes for – Nonstick pans… even if they say dishwasher safe.

That’s because dishwasher detergent paired with hot water can ruin the nonstick coating over time. Save your money and wash your nonstick pans with warm soapy water and a soft sponge or brush.

Knives for slicing and dicing can cost a lot of money, so you really want to take care of them. And that means keeping them out of the dishwasher.

“The handles can start to separate over time and they can get knocked around—which can dull the blade,” Bradley went on to say.

Wood, water, and heat aren’t a good combination—which means your wooden spoons, bowls, and cutting boards should be kept out of the dishwasher to keep them from warping or cracking.

Instead, wash them with a sponge and hot, soapy water. If you’re using wooden items with raw meat, poultry, or seafood—consider disinfecting them every few months with a solution of one tablespoon of chlorine bleach per gallon of water.

And while it may sound like common sense, CR reminds us that food should never go in the dishwasher… no matter what they say on TikTok.

