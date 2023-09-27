Community organizations raising awareness on infant mortality in EBR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - These strollers represent the number of babies in East Baton Rouge that didn’t make it to their first birthday last year.

“The numbers are very troubling. If we keep this rate, 54, this is enough babies to fill three kindergarten classrooms,” said Rochelle Littleton.

Numbers that once brought joy are now bringing pain.

“Beautiful babies that hope to one day become teachers and counselors and doctors and lawyers and they don’t get that opportunity,” said Littleton.

Louisiana has the second highest infant mortality rate in the nation, losing 416 babies in 2022. 54 of them were here in East Baton Rouge.

“We’re not talking about statistics, we’re talking about people,” said Frankie Robertson.

Frankie Robertson knows this type of loss all too well.

“We experienced the untimely loss of my nephew, and it was single-handedly one of the most painful things we’ve endured,” said Robertson.

Now, she works to provide equity and positive birthing experiences for black and brown people who are four times more likely to lose a baby before its first birthday than any other race.

“A lack of prenatal care, not going to the doctor early enough in their pregnancy, it’s also due to SIDs and SUIDs,” said Littleton.

Rochelle Littleton is the Program Director for Family Road Healthy Start. She hosts outreach events, like this stroller walk, and offers resources to expecting families in our community.

“We do classes, we have case management, we do home visitation, we have doula services and fatherhood services,” said Littleton.

To raise awareness and bring the number of lives lost down.

“One is one too many,” said Littleton.

Family Road Healthy Start helps expecting families from conception until a baby is 18 months old. To enroll, you can call any of their four locations or visit their website.

