Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Attorney, parents of Ronald Greene and Tyre Nichols call for federal civil rights charges

Five law enforcement officers pleaded not guilty to state crimes in the deadly 2019 arrest of...
Five law enforcement officers pleaded not guilty to state crimes in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The families of Ronald Greene and Tyre Nichols are expected to come together, along with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, for a news conference on Wednesday, Sept. 27, to request federal civil rights charges be filed against those accused of killing Green.

According to Crump’s law office, Nichols’ family will call on the Department of Justice to charge the white officers who beat Ronald Greene to death just as they charged the Black officers who beat Tyre Nichols to death.

The news conference starts at 12:30 p.m. at the Louisiana State Capitol.

Greene died in May 2019 after a confrontation with Louisiana State Police troopers in Union Parish. Louisiana state troopers are accused of violently beating and using a Taser on Greene after pulling him from the vehicle he crashed while they were chasing him.

The law enforcement officers involved already face a variety of charges, ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in office.

RELATED STORIES
WATCH: Attorney calls for federal civil rights charges in killing of Ronald Greene
4 former officers plead not guilty to federal civil rights charges in Tyre Nichols beating

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP is designed to help provide extra funding to low-income families to buy groceries and is...
More money in your pocket: SNAP benefits are growing in October
Johnathan Payne Kliebert, 19, of Ponchatoula, booked with first degree murder
19-year-old booked with fatally shooting mother in Ponchatoula
Fatal Crash generic image
Man killed in crash involving farm tractor, troopers say
Dead pigs scattered across Mississippi River Bridge causing lane closure
Dead pigs scattered across Miss. River Bridge after crash; all lanes open
Gubernatorial candidates Shawn Wilson and Stephen Waguespack answer questions April 26, 2023,...
Race for Governor: Wilson, Waguespack set to take debate stage in New Orleans

Latest News

FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
US soldier who crossed into North Korea 2 months ago is in American custody, US officials say
FILE - Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson,...
Republicans face growing urgency to stop Trump as they enter the second presidential debate
Pile driving on I-10 at City Park Lakes to begin next week
Ever wonder sometimes what you can and can’t put in your dishwasher? Well, CR is here to help.
CONSUMER REPORTS: Five dishwater don’ts