2 arrested in connection with missing man found dead in bayou

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people on Wednesday, September 27, after a Thibodaux man reported missing was found dead in a bayou on Monday night, Sept. 18, officials said.

Eddie Clark III, 26, of Baton Rouge, and Tierra Pendleton, 25, of Thibodaux, are both charged with murder, deputies said.

Eddie Clark III (Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office)

Tierra Pendleton (Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office)

Officials identified the victim as Troymicheal Johnlouis, 34, of Thibodaux.

Troymicheal Johnlouis (Lafourche Parish Sheriff Office)

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Johnlouis was reported missing during the early morning hours of Sept. 17, after allegedly last being seen entering a car with a woman on the evening prior.

Deputies said the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered his body Monday evening from Bayou Lafourche in the Supreme area, about 10 miles northwest of Thibodaux.

He had several wounds including gunshot wounds, according to officials.

The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office is conducting the autopsy.

