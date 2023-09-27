Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2 arrested in connection with missing man found dead in bayou

Law enforcement is investigating after a missing Thibodaux man was found dead in a bayou Monday night, Sept. 18.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people on Wednesday, September 27, after a Thibodaux man reported missing was found dead in a bayou on Monday night, Sept. 18, officials said.

Eddie Clark III, 26, of Baton Rouge, and Tierra Pendleton, 25, of Thibodaux, are both charged with murder, deputies said.

Eddie Clark III
Eddie Clark III(Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office)
Tierra Pendleton
Tierra Pendleton(Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office)

Officials identified the victim as Troymicheal Johnlouis, 34, of Thibodaux.

Troymicheal Johnlouis
Troymicheal Johnlouis(Lafourche Parish Sheriff Office)

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Johnlouis was reported missing during the early morning hours of Sept. 17, after allegedly last being seen entering a car with a woman on the evening prior.

Deputies said the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered his body Monday evening from Bayou Lafourche in the Supreme area, about 10 miles northwest of Thibodaux.

He had several wounds including gunshot wounds, according to officials.

The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office is conducting the autopsy.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP is designed to help provide extra funding to low-income families to buy groceries and is...
More money in your pocket: SNAP benefits are growing in October
Johnathan Payne Kliebert, 19, of Ponchatoula, booked with first degree murder
19-year-old booked with fatally shooting mother in Ponchatoula
Dead pigs scattered across Mississippi River Bridge causing lane closure
Dead pigs scattered across Miss. River Bridge after crash; all lanes open
Fatal Crash generic image
Man killed in crash involving farm tractor, troopers say
Gubernatorial candidates Shawn Wilson and Stephen Waguespack answer questions April 26, 2023,...
Race for Governor: Wilson, Waguespack set to take debate stage in New Orleans

Latest News

FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
White House: US soldier who crossed into North Korea 2 months ago is in American custody
SNAP benefits generic graphic
New federal SNAP work requirements to start for able-bodied adults without dependents
Five law enforcement officers pleaded not guilty to state crimes in the deadly 2019 arrest of...
Attorney, parents of Ronald Greene and Tyre Nichols call for federal civil rights charges
FILE - Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson,...
Republicans face growing urgency to stop Trump as they enter the second presidential debate