Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Trucking company files for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business

A southern Indiana trucking company has filed for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business. (Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTWELL, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Elmer Buchta Trucking has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

According to the company, it has been in operation since 1938 when it started as a livestock and farm equipment hauler.

Representatives did not share an immediate reason as to why the company has filed for bankruptcy protection. The filing was made earlier this month.

The trucking company was acquired by Transport Acquisitions earlier this year. At that time, Transport Acquisitions shared that it planned to expand the trucking company’s brand and footprint.

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Elmer Buchta Trucking has 100 drivers and more than 230 vehicles.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Zachary Police responding to reported school bus crash injuring multiple people
Louisiana State University Police and Baton Police Department are responding to a reported...
Police investigate and find no shots were fired near LSU
Juvenile arrested following bomb threat at Denham Springs Freshman High School
SNAP is designed to help provide extra funding to low-income families to buy groceries and is...
More money in your pocket: SNAP benefits are growing in October
Fatal Crash generic image
Man killed in crash involving farm tractor, troopers say

Latest News

Joseph Pizzalato
EBRSO deputy arrested, accused of sending inappropriate text messages to 15-year-old
Former Baltimore Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson is honored during a ceremony for the...
Brooks Robinson, Orioles third baseman with 16 Gold Gloves, has died. He was 86
Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said.
Tech CEO honored by Forbes was fatally attacked at a Baltimore apartment complex, police say
Stewart-Haas Racing will pay tribute to the iconic "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky...
NASCAR team to race cars paying homage to ‘Talladega Nights’