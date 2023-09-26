Search continues for those responsible for Louisiana wildfires

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The search continues for those responsible for intentionally setting the wildfires that have left parts of Louisiana charred and damaged.

Now, a $15,000 reward is being offered for anyone who can help lead to an arrest in the case.

Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said as of Tuesday Sept 26., over 31,000 acres have burned, including the the recent flare-up that took place with Tiger Island.

”Pretty early on in the investigation, my detectives as well as the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office and the Department of Agriculture and Forestry investigators felt pretty certain that this was an intentionally-set fire and we’ve confirmed that at this point,” said Herford.

Arson is a crime that carries criminal and civil penalties, and officials need your help with finding out who committed this crime.

The Tiger Island Wildfire is 84% contained as the Southern Area Gold Team continues using assets constantly to keep the fire contained.

“These kind of cases lack the physical evidence for us, which is a significant issue,” said Herford. “We need the public’s help, we need the public’s input.”

Herford encourages the public to speak up when they hear anything out of the usual; ”If you have a friend or an acquaintance that is talking about these fires and something doesn’t sound right or it sounds like they have too much information. We would be very interested in talking to you.”

Herford said the Louisiana Forestry Association is providing a $15,000 cash reward to anyone who helps lead to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the setting the fires.

Investigators with the Forestry Enforcement Division of the LDAF have determined that many of the large wildfires burning throughout Louisiana in recent weeks were the result of arson. As a result, investigators, detectives, and deputies across multiple agencies are actively investigating these cases.

“The US forestry service has quick response teams and we’re very very fortunate to have the number of resources that they have brought to the table,” said Herford. “We have air resources, that continues water drops and flame-retardant drops for when they have a hotspot. They continue doing infrared flights at night to target those particular hotspots.”

Herford says though they are 84% contained, they will continue to remain cautiously optimistic they will keep containment with the weather conditions.

Residents are being urged to call law enforcement if you or anyone you know has any information regarding arson in relation to the following wildfires:

Tiger Island Fire

Highway 113 Fire

Lions Camp Road Fire

Anyone with information can anonymously call the 24-hour hotline at 1-855-452-5323, or Crime Stoppers 337-462-8918.

