Rain chances gradually diminish through the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tuesday will have a drier start around the area and rains overall will be a bit less numerous than what we saw on Monday. Today’s rain chances are posted around 40%, with best chances during the afternoon hours. A little more sunshine should allow highs to reach the low 90s for most.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, September 26 (WAFB)

Rest of This Week

Some uncertainty enters the forecast in regard to rain chances during the second half of the week. An upper-low and surface trough of low pressure are expected to drift westward across the Gulf of Mexico, which should at least result in scattered rains for parts of the Gulf Coast. The main point of uncertainty centers around how far northward moisture will extend in association with those features. For now, I’ve got rain chances at 30%-40% on Wednesday and Thursday, dropping to around 20% on Friday. Highs will top out near or a little above 90 on any given day.

Extended Outlook

A drier pattern is expected to return from this weekend into much of next week. Temperatures will continue to run a little above normal, although mornings won’t be too bad, generally bottoming out in the mid to upper 60s. Afternoon highs will largely continue to top out in the low 90s, running a handful of degrees above normal for the time of year.

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Philippe continues to spin over the open Atlantic, with maximum winds of 50 miles per hour as of the 4 a.m. Tuesday advisory. Wind shear and dry air are expected to cause gradual weakening as Philippe moves west to west-northwest.

Farther east, the National Hurricane Center says another tropical depression is likely to form over the next few days. Development odds are listed at 90% as of the 1 a.m. Tuesday outlook. Should that one become a tropical storm, the next name up is Rina.

