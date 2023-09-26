Facebook
Portion of Dalrymple Drive, pedestrian path to shut down overnight

(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced a portion of Dalrymple Drive will shut down starting Tuesday evening and will remain closed until Wednesday morning.

Officials said Dalrymple Drive will be closed between the I-10 East and I-10 West exits starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26. It will remain closed until 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The pedestrian path underneath this section of the interstate will also be closed.

The closure is to allow for the necessary transportation of equipment related to the City Park Lake Rebuilding Project, officials stated.

