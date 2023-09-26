Facebook
Man accused of stealing tools from 2 different homes in Gonzales

The person was driving a dark gray Toyota Tundra with what appeared to be a life kit and loud pipes.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of theft.

According to law enforcement, the man is wanted in connection with the theft of tools from a home.

Police confirmed the unidentified man is a person of interest in a second residential theft of tools.

The person was driving a dark gray Toyota Tundra with what appeared to be a life kit and loud pipes. Authorities said a license plate was not visible.

The Gonzales Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of theft.(Gonzales Police Department)

Any information about the identity or whereabouts of the man and his vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

