Man accused of stealing tools from 2 different homes in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of theft.

According to law enforcement, the man is wanted in connection with the theft of tools from a home.

Police confirmed the unidentified man is a person of interest in a second residential theft of tools.

The person was driving a dark gray Toyota Tundra with what appeared to be a life kit and loud pipes. Authorities said a license plate was not visible.

Any information about the identity or whereabouts of the man and his vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

