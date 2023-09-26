Key Lime Pie

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Key limes, also known as bartender or Mexican limes, are much smaller than the more common Persian lime. These tiny limes are available throughout the year, but peak during the months of May through September. They are named for the Florida Keys and are prized for their unique flavor and high acidity. This simple pie is a delicious cool treat on a hot summer day!

Prep Time: 2½ Hours

Yields: 8–12 Servings

Ingredients for Crust:

1½ cups graham cracker crumbs

¼ cup sugar

⅓ cup melted butter

Method for Crust:

Preheat oven to 325°F. Combine crumbs and sugar in medium mixing bowl. Stir in melted butter until thoroughly blended. Pack mixture firmly into 9-inch pie pan and press firmly to bottom and sides, bringing crumbs evenly up to the rim. Bake in oven for 10 minutes. Allow crust to cool to room temperature before filling. NOTE: You can certainly use a store-bought graham cracker crust to save time.

Ingredients for Filling:

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

4 egg yolks, lightly beaten

½ cup fresh squeezed lime juice

Method for filling:

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a large mixing bowl, combine condensed milk, egg yolks and lime juice and whisk until smooth. Pour batter into prepared crust and bake in oven for 12 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool to room temperature. Cover and refrigerate or freeze for at least 2 hours. Before serving, if desired, top with your favorite meringue and brown lightly with a baker’s torch or you may wish to top with a dollop of whipped cream.

