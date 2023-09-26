‘Families are hurting:’ Group gathers to remembers lives lost to homicide in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Monday was National Day of Remembrance for homicide victims.

Mothers, fathers, and loved ones of those who have been killed in Baton Rouge gathered to show each other support and honor the memories of the ones they lost

They all share such a terrible bond, being that their loved ones were murdered. But being together makes that pain a little easier as time goes on.

“We’re family, once you meet that mother and you know the pain that she’s going through, that’s indescribable, that you only know what she’s going through, you’re family,” said Elizabeth Robinson with the C.H.A.N.G.E. organization, her son was also murdered.

People who lost family members to homicide this year and beyond showed up.

Like Dianne Brock, whose son Nicholas, was murdered in June at a BREC park while playing basketball.

“That’s something he loved to do, play basketball, and so got into an argument with some guys, led to fighting, and then was shot,” said Brock.

She’s one of many other mothers who are still waiting for justice and a sense of closure.

“I just take it one day at a time, and let God, just trust and believe in God that one day they will find him. So right now, I know my son is resting in peace,” said Brock.

That includes the mom of young Devin Page Jr., also waiting for justice.

“What I’m hoping for is number one for all of us to get justice.

I just hope that we can have a decrease in the killing in Baton Rouge,” said Tye Toliver, his mom.

These women and men all connected through that terrible bond of having lost someone they love.

“It’s terrible but we’re family now. We get more support basically off of each other than our born family,” said Denese Hawkins, whose son was murdered in July of 2022.

“And that’s what I hate that we all had to meet and become closer behind something like this, dealing with gun violence,” said Toliver.

And they want to let those who pulled the trigger to know the pain that they have caused these families.

“I hope that somebody took something away from here to let them know that families are hurting, and that by you pulling that trigger and hurting somebody, you’re hurting families.

We are hurt, because we know our loved ones are gone and we’re not getting them back,” said Robinson.

So far this year, there have been 76 homicides in East Baton Rouge Parish according to the coroner’s office.

