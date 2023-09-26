Deputies seek public’s help to identify 2 people accused of stealing 4-wheeler
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to identify two people accused of stealing a 4-wheeler.
According to WBRSO, the theft happened back on Friday, September 15, at a property on South River Road in Port Allen.
Deputies said the 4-wheeler was taken from underneath a carport and has since been recovered.
Anyone with details that can help detectives is urged to contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.
