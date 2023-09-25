Facebook
Zachary Police responding to reported school bus crash injuring multiple people

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Multiple people have been injured in a reported school bus crash according to the Zachary Police Department.

Officials state that the crash happened around 4:20 p.m. at Rollins Road and Old Scenic Highway.

Two people have been transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, officials stated.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story once more information is provided.

