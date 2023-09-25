Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

St. Amant Volunteer firefighters host BBQ fundraiser to help buy new equipment to fight wildfires

St. Amant Volunteer firefighters
St. Amant Volunteer firefighters(Fire Chief James LeBlanc)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department had a great turnout Sunday, September 24 for its BBQ Fundraiser.

Firefighters and volunteers cooked up delicious chicken, sausage poboys, and sides at the St. Amant Pharmacy on LA-431.

Fire Chief James LeBlanc says the money raised at the fundraiser will go towards purchasing new equipment, to help volunteer firefighters battle the wild land fires across Ascension Parish.

Funds were also being raised for the 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Department as well.

Firefighters have been extremely busy lately, as just last week Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment declared a state of emergency due to a huge blaze along Highway 42.

RELATED: Firefighters continue to battle blaze in Ascension Parish

St. Amant Volunteer firefighters
St. Amant Volunteer firefighters(Fire Chief James LeBlanc)
St. Amant Volunteer firefighters
St. Amant Volunteer firefighters(Chief James Leblanc)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) carries for a big gain in the first half of an NCAA...
LSU moves down in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Two men in Washington state died after a loose tire went through the windshield of a passenger...
Loose tire goes through windshield of van on interstate, kills 2
new BRPD chief
I-TEAM: Lawsuit alleges BRPD chief applicant has personal connection to suspended unit
High School Football
2023 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 4
Kingsville football coach Marco Contreras reportedly died after collapsing during Friday's game.
Junior high school football coach dies after collapsing during game, reports say

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Much needed rain comes over the next few days
LSU forward Angel Reese (10)
Angel C. Reese Foundation, EBR officials hosting back-to-school community event
The next time you catch a flight out of the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport (BTR), you might...
Flying out of Baton Rouge Metro Airport? A therapy dog may greet you.
Sheik Blount
Man arrested following shooting at hotel on Rieger Road, authorities say