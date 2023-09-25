St. Amant Volunteer firefighters host BBQ fundraiser to help buy new equipment to fight wildfires

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department had a great turnout Sunday, September 24 for its BBQ Fundraiser.

Firefighters and volunteers cooked up delicious chicken, sausage poboys, and sides at the St. Amant Pharmacy on LA-431.

Fire Chief James LeBlanc says the money raised at the fundraiser will go towards purchasing new equipment, to help volunteer firefighters battle the wild land fires across Ascension Parish.

Funds were also being raised for the 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Department as well.

Firefighters have been extremely busy lately, as just last week Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment declared a state of emergency due to a huge blaze along Highway 42.

St. Amant Volunteer firefighters (Fire Chief James LeBlanc)

St. Amant Volunteer firefighters (Chief James Leblanc)

