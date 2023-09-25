Facebook
SMART LIVING: Transitioning from stay-at-home mom to full-time-job mom

By Julie Marks and Roque Correa
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Returning to the workforce can be challenging for stay-at-home moms, but there are some ways to make the transition seamless.

First, experts recommend that you try talking to other working moms. Ask for advice about how they juggle family and career.

If you have a long gap in your resume, brush up on industry trends by taking online training courses in your field.

It’s also a good idea to look for opportunities to expand your network by joining professional associations, attending networking events, or going to industry-specific conferences.

Also, experts recommend that you update your resume.

Another idea for stay-at-home moms who have been out of work for a while is to hire a career coach. This is a professional who can coach you on how to land your ideal job.

One survey found that 93% of women who stayed at home to care for their children have experienced or anticipate it being a real challenge for them to re-enter the workforce. A study also found that parents who take time off to care for their families were about half as likely to get called in for an interview as people who were unemployed for other reasons.

