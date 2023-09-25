Power restored on LSU’s campus, classes to resume Monday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU announced classes will resume at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25 after a power outage caused the university to delay class start times.

Entergy has restored all power to the campus, according to the university.

Entergy has restored power. Employees should report at 10 am, classes resume at 10:30. — LSU (@LSU) September 25, 2023

In addition, employees should report to class at 10 a.m.

LSU Lab School announced classes will be canceled on Monday due to the outage. School officials report normal operations will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Cub Family: Currently LSU and ULS are experiencing a power outage. ULS classes are canceled for today. We will resume normal operations on Tuesday, September 26th. — Kevin R. George (@UHIGHDIRECTOR) September 25, 2023

