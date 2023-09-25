Facebook
Police investigate and find no shots were fired near LSU

Louisiana State University Police and Baton Police Department are responding to a reported shooting on Monday, September 25, officials say.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After an earlier report of shots being fired near an LSU campus apartment complex, officials now said a police investigation revealed that no shots were actually fired.

The report of shots fired near the West Campus Apartments near Aster Street came in around 2:20 p.m.

Officials said one person was detained by officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department. However, additional details about that person were not released.

There is also no threat to campus, officials added.

This is an ongoing investigation.

