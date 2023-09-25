Facebook
Mississippi River saltwater intrusion will not impact Baton Rouge drinking water

St. Bernard Parish is preparing to need millions of gallons of water each day, as a saltwater...
St. Bernard Parish is preparing to need millions of gallons of water each day, as a saltwater intrusion creeps nearby.(WVUE)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials are easing the fears of Baton Rouge residents who may be concerned about the intrusion of saltwater from the Gulf of Mexico into the Mississippi River.

The ongoing drought affecting the midwestern and southern regions of the United States has led to alarmingly low water levels in the Mississippi River. As a result, saltwater has started to creep up into the river in southeast Louisiana, posing a potential threat to the drinking water supply for thousands of residents in the New Orleans area.

Officials stress that the ongoing situation will not have any impact on the water supply for people living within the service area of the Baton Rouge Water Company, Parish Water Company, and the Ascension Water Company. The companies get their water supply from groundwater aquifers which are not affected by the Mississippi River.

While officials said the saltwater intrusion will not pose a threat to Baton Rouge area residents, there are ongoing concerns for people living closer to the coast in the New Orleans area.

The Army Corps of Engineers released the below dates for when people could start seeing impacts:

  • Belle Chasse - Oct. 13
  • St. Bernard - Oct. 19
  • Algiers - Oct. 22
  • Gretna - Oct. 24
  • W. Jefferson - Oct. 25
  • Carrollton - Oct. 28
  • E. Jefferson - Oct. 29

For more information about the impact on the New Orleans area, click here.

