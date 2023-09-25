Mayor Broome invites EBR residents to connect, learn about their community

PRIDE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is inviting residents to connect with her and get an update on what’s happening in the community Monday, Sept. 25.

You can learn about projects and initiatives being rolled out in your area and have a conversation with Mayor Broome during an event called “Community Connection with Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.”

It’s happening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library. The address is 13600 Port Hudson-Pride Road in Pride, La.

Community Connection with Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome (Office of the Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome)

