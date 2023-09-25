Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Mayor Broome invites EBR residents to connect, learn about their community

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRIDE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is inviting residents to connect with her and get an update on what’s happening in the community Monday, Sept. 25.

You can learn about projects and initiatives being rolled out in your area and have a conversation with Mayor Broome during an event called “Community Connection with Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.”

It’s happening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library. The address is 13600 Port Hudson-Pride Road in Pride, La.

Community Connection with Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome
Community Connection with Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome(Office of the Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) carries for a big gain in the first half of an NCAA...
LSU moves down in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Sheik Blount
Man arrested following shooting at hotel on Rieger Road, authorities say
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) lays on the turf with a shoulder injury after being sacked in...
Carr injures shoulder, Saints squander 17-0 lead and lose to Green Bay
LSU Arkansas
No. 12 LSU outlast Arkansas
FILE - Usher performs at the 51st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala at...
Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

Latest News

Power outage
LSU delays class start times due to power outage
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 25
Good rain chances to start the week
Mississippi River Bridge
Learn about the latest on the new Mississippi River bridge Sept. 25
Salvation Army Angel Tree
Apply for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program