LSU delays class start times due to power outage; LSU Lab cancels class

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU announced it will delay class start times Monday, Sept. 25 due to a power outage.

Classes will begin at 10 a.m., according to the university.

The school says it will provide an update with more information on Monday at 8 a.m.

Due to a power outage, LSU will delay start time until 10AM today. Update coming at 8AM with more information. — LSU (@LSU) September 25, 2023

LSU Lab School announced classes will be canceled on Monday due to the outage. School officials report normal operations will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Cub Family: Currently LSU and ULS are experiencing a power outage. ULS classes are canceled for today. We will resume normal operations on Tuesday, September 26th. — Kevin R. George (@UHIGHDIRECTOR) September 25, 2023

