LSU delays class start times due to power outage; LSU Lab cancels class
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU announced it will delay class start times Monday, Sept. 25 due to a power outage.
Classes will begin at 10 a.m., according to the university.
The school says it will provide an update with more information on Monday at 8 a.m.
LSU Lab School announced classes will be canceled on Monday due to the outage. School officials report normal operations will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 26.
View Entergy’s outage map here.
his is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.