Learn about the latest on the new Mississippi River bridge Sept. 25

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - There’s a meeting on the latest developments surrounding the new Mississippi River bridge on Monday, Sept. 25.

The idea has been floating around for a while now as leaders try to narrow down a location. The three possibilities remain in Iberville Parish.

The new bridge could save you and your family a bunch of time on the road as a study revealed that a new bridge would save more than one million hours of travel time per year. The community is invited to come out and be a part of the conversation Monday. The Capital Area Road and Bridge District is having its meeting starting at 2 p.m. This group was formed to help figure out where the new bridge should be.

It’s happening at the Iberville Parish Council Chambers and it is open to the public. You’ll get the chance to hear the latest about a new bridge over the Mississippi River.

This comes as a study revealed about 126-thousand cars and trucks cross the current I-10 bridge each day, and around 80 percent of those drivers are local, according to a representative from Atlas Technical Consultants.

A new bridge is expected to carry about 24,000 a day.

