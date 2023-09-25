Good rain chances to start the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak front meandering to our north, paired with a series of upper-level disturbances, should lead to good rain chances over the next couple of days. Today’s chances are posted at 60%-70% and around 50% on Tuesday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 25 (WAFB)

Increased cloud cover and better rain chances should help to keep highs closer to 90 degrees on both days, if not in the upper 80s. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible, although most of us will take just about any rain that we can get.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 25 (WAFB)

2nd Half of the Week

Rain chances will gradually diminish during the second half of the week as drier air begins to filter in from the north. By Friday and into the weekend, it looks as though a mainly dry pattern will return. And there’s no sign of fall temperatures in our forecast even as we close out the month of September on Saturday. Morning lows will range from the upper 60s to low 70s, with afternoon highs generally in the low 90s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 25 (WAFB)

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Philippe is spinning over the open Atlantic this morning, with maximum winds of 50 miles per hour as of the 4 a.m. Monday advisory. Philippe is forecast to remain at tropical storm intensity and over the open Atlantic for the next several days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 25 (WAFB)

Another wave in the eastern Atlantic appears to be the next on tap to become a tropical depression. The National Hurricane Center gives this one an 80% chance of development as it moves generally west to west-northwest.

Finally, an area of showers and t-storms over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico is being monitored, but development odds are currently only listed at 10% as of Monday morning. That feature looks to remain to our south through the upcoming week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 25 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.