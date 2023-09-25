Flash flood warning issued for Hammond area

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Monday (Sept. 25) morning.

The warning is expected to be lifted around 8:45 a.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Hammond LA and Natalbany LA until 8:45 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/zBWT7OukVd — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) September 25, 2023

Areas that fall under the warning extend as far north as Natalbany and as far south as some parts of Ponchatoula.

Hammond starting to flood as this line of storms sits over them 2-3” of rain so far. #lawx @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/G8KFpqU4FL — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) September 25, 2023

With the storm bringing 2 to 3 inches of rain, be cautious of roadways as they could become affected by flood waters.

