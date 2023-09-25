Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Flash flood warning issued for Hammond area

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Monday (Sept. 25) morning.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Monday (Sept. 25) morning.(Scott Guidry)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Monday (Sept. 25) morning.

The warning is expected to be lifted around 8:45 a.m.

Areas that fall under the warning extend as far north as Natalbany and as far south as some parts of Ponchatoula.

With the storm bringing 2 to 3 inches of rain, be cautious of roadways as they could become affected by flood waters.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) carries for a big gain in the first half of an NCAA...
LSU moves down in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Sheik Blount
Man arrested following shooting at hotel on Rieger Road, authorities say
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) lays on the turf with a shoulder injury after being sacked in...
Carr injures shoulder, Saints squander 17-0 lead and lose to Green Bay
LSU Arkansas
No. 12 LSU outlast Arkansas
FILE - Usher performs at the 51st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala at...
Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, September 25
Good rain chances to start the week
Dr. Steve provides the 5 a.m. weather update on Monday, September 25.
FIRST ALERT 5 A.M. FORECAST: Monday, September 25
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Much needed rain comes over the next few days
Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Sunday, September 25.
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Sunday, September 24
Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, September 23.
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Saturday, September 23