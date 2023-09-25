Facebook
Families, community to honor 2023 homicide victims during vigil

Vigil
Vigil(MGN/L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several community organizations are coming together to honor homicide victims of 2023 during National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims, which is observed on Monday, Sept. 25.

Groups like the Change Organization, A.G.I.L.E Planning Solutions, and the Baton Rouge Community Street team will participate in the event.

It’s happening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Expressway Park. The address is 935 South 11th Street in Baton Rouge.

Several community organizations are coming together to honor homicide victims of 2023 during National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims, which is observed on Monday, Sept. 25.(Elizabeth Robinson)

