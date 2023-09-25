Dudley DeBosier announces car seat giveaway in honor of Child Passenger Safety Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers are holding a car seat giveaway for Child Passenger Safety Week aimed at protecting young passengers.

Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers, are committed to road safety advocacy. In support of this mission, Dudley DeBosier has announced their Car Seat Giveaway, offering 20 Evenflo Tribute Convertible Car Seats starting September 22.

The Evenflo Tribute Convertible Car Seat features a 5-point harness and seamlessly transitions from rear-facing to forward-facing, ensuring a child’s safety as they grow.

“Child safety is fundamental to our Louisiana community commitment. We believe that every child should have the protection they need while traveling in vehicles. Our car seat giveaway contributes to Child Passenger Safety Week and enhances road safety for our youngest community members,” said managing partner Chad Dudley.

To participate and have a chance to win one of 20 car seats, parents and guardians can click here, and they must submit the form by 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 13.

Winners will be contacted and can pick up their new car seats in person at our Louisiana office locations during the week of October 23, 2023.

