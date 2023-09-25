Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Dudley DeBosier announces car seat giveaway in honor of Child Passenger Safety Week

Maggie Oaks picked up her 5-year-old and 20-month-old sons from preschool last Friday when the...
Maggie Oaks picked up her 5-year-old and 20-month-old sons from preschool last Friday when the youngest wanted to play with her keys.(Live 5)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers are holding a car seat giveaway for Child Passenger Safety Week aimed at protecting young passengers.

Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers, are committed to road safety advocacy. In support of this mission, Dudley DeBosier has announced their Car Seat Giveaway, offering 20 Evenflo Tribute Convertible Car Seats starting September 22.

The Evenflo Tribute Convertible Car Seat features a 5-point harness and seamlessly transitions from rear-facing to forward-facing, ensuring a child’s safety as they grow.

“Child safety is fundamental to our Louisiana community commitment. We believe that every child should have the protection they need while traveling in vehicles. Our car seat giveaway contributes to Child Passenger Safety Week and enhances road safety for our youngest community members,” said managing partner Chad Dudley.

To participate and have a chance to win one of 20 car seats, parents and guardians can click here, and they must submit the form by 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 13.

Winners will be contacted and can pick up their new car seats in person at our Louisiana office locations during the week of October 23, 2023.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) carries for a big gain in the first half of an NCAA...
LSU moves down in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Sheik Blount
Man arrested following shooting at hotel on Rieger Road, authorities say
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) lays on the turf with a shoulder injury after being sacked in...
Saints lose Carr, 17-point lead in 18-17 loss at Green Bay
Juvenile arrested following bomb threat at Denham Springs Freshman High School
Power outage
Power restored on LSU’s campus, classes to resume Monday morning

Latest News

Tiger Stadium.
How the LSU grounds crew prepares Tiger Stadium for gameday
FILE - Meredith Stiehm, president of the Writers Guild of America West, pickets outside...
Screenwriters wait to learn terms of deal with Hollywood studios to end historic strike
Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz, shown at right in this September 2022 file photo, was arrested...
Orleans DA refuses battery case against former UFC fighter Nate Diaz
Louisiana State University Police and Baton Police Department are responding to a reported...
Police investigate and find no shots were fired near LSU