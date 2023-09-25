Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Driver choking on French fry crashes into car rental business

Car crashes into Henderson Enterprise after driver chokes on french fry
By Aaron Chatman and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) - Police say a car crashed into a rental car business in Kentucky after the driver choked on a French fry and passed out.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. Sunday at an Enterprise Rent-A-Car location on Highway 41 in Henderson, according to WFIE.

Police Sgt. Bill Russell said the two people in the car had just stopped at the McDonald’s drive-thru down the street when the driver, who is in his 50s, started choking on a French fry. The driver tried to pull over before passing out and driving into the car rental business.

Russell said the two people were responsive when emergency crews arrived on scene. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

“They were outside the vehicle, inside the building,” Russell said. “Of course, they were pretty shook up, but they just had small lacerations.”

Fortunately, no one was inside the building, as it is closed on Sundays. If workers had been sitting at their desks when the crash happened, Russell said it could have been deadly.

Crews responding to the accident said parts of the building sustained structural damage.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) carries for a big gain in the first half of an NCAA...
LSU moves down in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Sheik Blount
Man arrested following shooting at hotel on Rieger Road, authorities say
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) lays on the turf with a shoulder injury after being sacked in...
Carr injures shoulder, Saints squander 17-0 lead and lose to Green Bay
LSU Arkansas
No. 12 LSU outlast Arkansas
FILE - Usher performs at the 51st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala at...
Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

Latest News

The Angel Tree program provides toys and clothing to kids ages 12 and under in the Baton Rouge...
Apply for Salvation Army Angel Tree program
There’s a meeting on the latest developments surrounding the new Mississippi River bridge on...
Learn about the latest on the new Mississippi River bridge Sept. 25
Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
Forum to highlight candidates vying to become State Treasurer
FILE - Tennis fans drink water on a hot day at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center...
After summer’s extreme weather, more Americans see climate change as a culprit, AP-NORC poll shows
FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon,...
Amazon is investing up to $4 billion in AI startup Anthropic in growing tech battle