Candidates for Treasurer try to gain support in final days of the campaign

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three candidates say Louisiana needs someone who knows what they’re doing when it comes to investing your money to help move Louisiana up the ladder.

Democratic candidate and financial advisor, Dustin Granger, says Louisiana needs to diversify its economy to catch us up with other parts of the country. Pointing to things like big investments in green energy and making sure small communities get their fair share of state funds.

“I think it’s pretty clear I’m the most qualified candidate for this role. Because of trickle-down economics and all the giveaways, we give to wealthy corporations at the top through various means is keeping money out of these communities,” said Granger in front of the Baton Rouge Press Club on Monday.

Republican front runner Dr. John Fleming, who also served in the Trump administration, says fixing Louisiana’s insurance crisis is something the next treasurer will need to play a role in finding ways to have a more reliable system.

“We’re 50th in everything good and #1 in everything bad, we’re desperate for a turn around and I’ve done business turn arounds before. We need to build resilience and that’s part of what I did with the EDA, the Economic Development Administration. My hope is that the trial lawyers will work with our new governor,” added Dr. Fleming.

Republican state Representative Scott McKnight says his experience in the financial service industry along with his professional and legislative experience, uniquely position him to be the best candidate for the job.

“25 years in the financial services industry, 4 years in the legislature, I know the inside of that building very well and how to move bills from one side to the other. It’s time we start tackling some of these large crisis. As we talked about, the insurance crisis would probably be the top one driving people out of our state right now. It will take somebody like me, it will take me to be able to do that,” said Rep. McKnight.

Early voting begins September 30th while election day is October 14th.

