Brian Kelly to recap win against Arkansas; preview Ole Miss game

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly speaks during the NCAA college football Southeastern...
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly speaks during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly will recap his team’s victory over Arkansas and will preview the upcoming Ole Miss game during a news conference on Monday, September 25.

The LSU Tigers scored a 34-31 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, September 23. Despite the win, the Tigers moved down one spot to No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

RELATED: LSU outlasts Arkansas

The Tigers are set to go up against Ole Miss on Saturday, September 30, in Oxford, Mississippi. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN.

