APSO: Missing man last seen in New Orleans

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was reportedly last seen in New Orleans.

Marty Poole, 47, of Geismar has been identified as the missing man, according to officials.

Poole is 5′9 in height, weighs 160 lbs., and has brown hair with hazel eyes, deputies said.

Anyone with information on Poole’s whereabouts can contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-8300. You can also call anonymously at (225) 621-4636.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.