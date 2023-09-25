Facebook
APSO: Missing man last seen in New Orleans

Marty Poole
Marty Poole(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who was reportedly last seen in New Orleans.

Marty Poole, 47, of Geismar has been identified as the missing man, according to officials.

Poole is 5′9 in height, weighs 160 lbs., and has brown hair with hazel eyes, deputies said.

Anyone with information on Poole’s whereabouts can contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-8300. You can also call anonymously at (225) 621-4636.

