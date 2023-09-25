Apply for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Salvation Army of Baton Rouge is accepting applications for the 2023 Angel Tree program.

The public can register for the program on Monday, September 25, through Friday, September 29, between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. each day. Registration will also be open from Monday, October 2, through Friday, October 4, between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

People can register at the Salvation Army Baton Rouge. It is located at 4025 W. Brookstown Drive.

The Angel Tree program provides toys and clothing to kids ages 12 and under in the Baton Rouge area. The program helped provide 900 children with Christmas cheer in 2022.

The below information is required to register a child for the Angel Tree program:

Parent or legal guardian photo ID

Proof of current address (utility bill, lease, etc.)

Proof of all household income (including food stamps)

Birth certificate for each child

Clothing/shoe sizes and toy suggestions

The Salvation Army is also bringing back its School for the Performing Arts program. It offers children in first grade through 12th grade the opportunity to learn piano, dance, drama, brass band, visual art, and education enrichment.

Registration for the School for the Performing Arts program will be available during registration for the Angel Tree program.

