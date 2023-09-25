Annual Jambalaya Jam returns to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Get ready to enjoy jambalaya from 53 competitors at the 36th Annual Jambalaya Jam on Thursday, October 12, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in downtown Baton Rouge.

The event will have live music by party band After 8 and have awards presented for first, second, and third place overall winners, people’s choice, and best appetizer, officials said.

The annual jam will be held in North Blvd., Town Square, officials added.

Annual Jambalaya Jam (Capital Area United Way)

Tickets for the jam start at $10 and can be purchased at the event or online at www.cauw.org/jamjam until Tuesday, October 10.

Ticket Options include:

Lunch To-Go – $10 : Join us for lunch! We will be selling plates of jambalaya from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Pick up will be located in North Blvd Town Square in downtown Baton Rouge. A limited number of to-go plates will be sold the day of event, pre-purchased is encouraged.

Dinner To-Go – $10 : Pick up a to-go box from the Will Call table, fill it with jambalaya, and enjoy a delicious dinner on the go!

All-You-Can-Eat – $15 : This ticket gets you as much jambalaya as you want from competing teams. We guarantee you won’t leave this event hungry!

VIP Lounge – $50: Located in the heart of the event, the VIP Lounge includes unlimited jambalaya and drinks (soft drinks, beer, and wine) as well as catered food, sweet treats, and comfortable seating.

Volunteer information can also be found at www.cauw.org/jamjam.

This event presented by Shell will use the proceeds to benefit Capital Area United Way and the 10 Parish Service area.

“For more than 99 years, Capital Area United Way has touched thousands of lives in our 10-Parish service area. We envision a community where everyone is empowered to reach their full potential,” said a spokesman with United Way.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.