Angel C. Reese Foundation, EBR officials host back-to-school community event

Community members are invited to attend the Angel C. Reese Foundation’s back-to-school giveback block party on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 24.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Community members were invited to attend the Angel C. Reese Foundation’s back-to-school giveback block party on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 24.

The Angel C. Reese Foundation hosted the event in collaboration with EBR Schools and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at McKinley Elementary School, which is located at 575 W. Roosevelt St.

Angle Reese flyer
Angle Reese flyer(EBR Schools)

According to organizers, classroom supply donations were given out.

There was also live entertainment, bounce houses, a photo booth, free food, and more at the event.

Classroom supply donations, including notebooks, pens, pencils, backpacks, and more, were distributed to students and educators from schools in the area.

High school bands also performed. There were interactive areas to engage children and families throughout the event.

Community members were invited to attend the Angel C. Reese Foundation’s back-to-school...
Community members were invited to attend the Angel C. Reese Foundation’s back-to-school...
Community members were invited to attend the Angel C. Reese Foundation’s back-to-school...
Community members were invited to attend the Angel C. Reese Foundation’s back-to-school...
Community members were invited to attend the Angel C. Reese Foundation’s back-to-school...
