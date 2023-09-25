Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl in Texas

Aylin Umanzor-Carcamo, 3, was last seen at 5 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Springvale Drive...
Aylin Umanzor-Carcamo, 3, was last seen at 5 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Springvale Drive in Farmers Branch.(Texas DPS)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl in north Texas.

Aylin Umanzor-Carcamo, 3, was last seen at 5 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Springvale Drive in Farmers Branch.

She is described as 3 feet tall and 40 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, with a birthmark on the left side of the stomach and left leg.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt and polka-dot pants.

Anyone with information is to call (972) 484-3620.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) carries for a big gain in the first half of an NCAA...
LSU moves down in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Sheik Blount
Man arrested following shooting at hotel on Rieger Road, authorities say
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) lays on the turf with a shoulder injury after being sacked in...
Carr injures shoulder, Saints squander 17-0 lead and lose to Green Bay
LSU Arkansas
No. 12 LSU outlast Arkansas
FILE - Usher performs at the 51st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala at...
Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

Latest News

Community members were invited to attend the Angel C. Reese Foundation’s back-to-school...
Angel C. Reese Foundation, EBR officials host back-to-school community event
There was no big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.
Powerball drawing is Monday night with $785 million up for grabs
In this photo provided by I AM ALS, Dan Tate, right, delivers a printed petition from ALS...
FDA skeptical of experimental ALS treatment pushed by patient advocates
CONSUMER REPORTS: The dangers of water bead toys
CONSUMER REPORTS: The dangers of water bead toys