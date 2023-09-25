Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Amazon is investing up to $4 billion in AI startup Anthropic in growing tech battle

FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon,...
FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Amazon is investing up to $4 billion in Anthropic and taking a minority stake in the artificial intelligence startup, the two companies said Monday.

The investment underscores how Big Tech companies are pouring money into AI as they race to capitalize on the opportunities that the latest generation of the technology is set to fuel.

Amazon and Anthropic said the deal is part of a broader collaboration to develop so-called foundation models, which underpin the generative AI systems that have captured global attention.

Foundation models, also known as large language models, are trained on vast pools of online information, like blog posts, digital books, scientific articles and pop songs to generate text, images and video that resemble human work.

Under the agreement, Anthropic is making Amazon its primary cloud computing service and using the online retail giant’s custom chips as part of work to train and deploy its generative AI systems.

San Francisco-based Anthropic was founded by former staffers from OpenAI, the maker of the ChatGPT AI chatbot that made a global splash with its ability to come up with answers mimicking human responses.

Anthropic has released its own ChatGPT rival, dubbed Claude. The latest version, which is available in the U.S. and U.K., is capable of “sophisticated dialogue and creative content generation to complex reasoning and detailed instruction,” the company said.

Amazon is scrambling to catch up with rivals like Microsoft, which invested $1 billion in OpenAI in 2019, followed by another multibillion-dollar investment at the start of year.

Amazon has been rolling out new services to keep up with the AI arms race, including an update for its popular assistant Alexa so users can have more human-like conversations and AI-generated summaries of product reviews for consumers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) carries for a big gain in the first half of an NCAA...
LSU moves down in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Sheik Blount
Man arrested following shooting at hotel on Rieger Road, authorities say
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) lays on the turf with a shoulder injury after being sacked in...
Carr injures shoulder, Saints squander 17-0 lead and lose to Green Bay
LSU Arkansas
No. 12 LSU outlast Arkansas
FILE - Usher performs at the 51st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala at...
Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

Latest News

Salvation Army Angel Tree
Apply for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program
Randal Quran Reid poses for a portait at his attorny's office Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. Reid...
Facial recognition technology jailed a man for days. His lawsuit joins others from Black plaintiffs
Mayor Broome invites EBR residents to connect, learn about their community
The Angel Tree program provides toys and clothing to kids ages 12 and under in the Baton Rouge...
Apply for Salvation Army Angel Tree program
There’s a meeting on the latest developments surrounding the new Mississippi River bridge on...
Learn about the latest on the new Mississippi River bridge Sept. 25