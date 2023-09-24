Facebook
Not fall-like...yet

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 24
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 24
By Jared Silverman
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll close out the first weekend of fall with another unseasonably hot and humid day with highs in the mid 90s. Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers/storms in the afternoon. Tonight looks mainly dry and mild with lows in the low to mid 70s. Monday should be the best chance of rain for the entire week with a 40% to 50% chance of rain/storms, both AM and PM. No severe weather is anticipated, but a few brief heavy downpours will be possible.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 24
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 24

In the tropics, we have Tropical Storm Philippe and a separate wave, neither are threats to the Gulf.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 24
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 24

A cold front will move through our area midweek, not providing a big cool down nor a big chance of rain, but should give us another shot of dry air late week into next weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 24
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 24

The extended forecast looks mainly dry with highs near 90 and lows in the upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 24
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, September 24

