Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

No. 12 LSU outlasts Arkansas

LSU Arkansas
LSU Arkansas(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 12 LSU snatched a win over Arkansas in Battle for the Boot on Saturday, September 23.

The Tigers came out on top with a final score of 34-31.

LSU will go on to face the Ole Miss Rebels in Mississippi on Saturday, September 30. Kick off is scheduled for 5 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) carries for a big gain in the first half of an NCAA...
LSU moves down in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Sheik Blount
Man arrested following shooting at hotel on Rieger Road, authorities say
Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) lays on the turf with a shoulder injury after being sacked in...
Carr injures shoulder, Saints squander 17-0 lead and lose to Green Bay
FILE - Usher performs at the 51st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala at...
Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

Latest News

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
LSU QB Jayden Daniels named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly speaks during the NCAA college football Southeastern...
Brian Kelly recaps win against Arkansas; previews Ole Miss game
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) carries for a big gain in the first half of an NCAA...
LSU moves down in latest AP Top 25 Poll
LSU Tigers
Tiger TV Tailgate Show: LSU hosts Arkansas