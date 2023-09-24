Facebook
LSU moves down in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) carries for a big gain in the first half of an NCAA...
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) carries for a big gain in the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved down by one spot in the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Sunday, September 24.

The Tigers are ranked No. 13 despite scoring a 34-31 victory over Arkansas in Baton Rouge on Saturday, September 23.

RELATED: LSU outlasts Arkansas

Below is the complete list of rankings from Sunday, September 24:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Texas
  4. Ohio State
  5. Florida State
  6. Penn State
  7. Washington
  8. USC
  9. Oregon
  10. Utah
  11. Notre Dame
  12. Alabama
  13. LSU
  14. Oklahoma
  15. North Carolina
  16. Washington State
  17. Duke
  18. Miami
  19. Oregon State
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Tennessee
  22. Florida
  23. Missouri
  24. Kansas
  25. Fresno State

The LSU Tigers will travel to Oxford, Mississippi on Saturday, September 30, to take on Ole Miss. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.

