LSU moves down in latest AP Top 25 Poll
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved down by one spot in the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Sunday, September 24.
The Tigers are ranked No. 13 despite scoring a 34-31 victory over Arkansas in Baton Rouge on Saturday, September 23.
RELATED: LSU outlasts Arkansas
Below is the complete list of rankings from Sunday, September 24:
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Texas
- Ohio State
- Florida State
- Penn State
- Washington
- USC
- Oregon
- Utah
- Notre Dame
- Alabama
- LSU
- Oklahoma
- North Carolina
- Washington State
- Duke
- Miami
- Oregon State
- Ole Miss
- Tennessee
- Florida
- Missouri
- Kansas
- Fresno State
The LSU Tigers will travel to Oxford, Mississippi on Saturday, September 30, to take on Ole Miss. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.