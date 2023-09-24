LSU moves down in latest AP Top 25 Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved down by one spot in the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Sunday, September 24.

The Tigers are ranked No. 13 despite scoring a 34-31 victory over Arkansas in Baton Rouge on Saturday, September 23.

Below is the complete list of rankings from Sunday, September 24:

Georgia Michigan Texas Ohio State Florida State Penn State Washington USC Oregon Utah Notre Dame Alabama LSU Oklahoma North Carolina Washington State Duke Miami Oregon State Ole Miss Tennessee Florida Missouri Kansas Fresno State

The LSU Tigers will travel to Oxford, Mississippi on Saturday, September 30, to take on Ole Miss. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.

