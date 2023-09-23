Facebook
Tiger TV Tailgate Show: LSU hosts Arkansas

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are set to host Arkansas in Tiger Stadium for the annual battle for the boot on Saturday, September 23.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. The game will air on ESPN.

The Tiger TV Tailgate Show previewing the game will air from 3:30 p.m. until 4 p.m.

