Officials remind public about voter registration deadline ahead of gubernatorial election

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials are reminding members of the public that Saturday, September 23, is the deadline to register to vote online through GeauxVote.com.

Saturday is also the deadline to make any changes to your voter registration.

The deadline applies for anyone looking to cast a ballot in the election on Saturday, October 14, in Louisiana.

Voters can expect state races, parish races, judicial offices, and constitutional amendments to be on the ballot. State races include the race for governor in Louisiana.

WAFB will host its gubernatorial debate on Tuesday, September 26, from the University of New Orleans campus. The debate will air on television stations across Louisiana.

RELATED: Gubernatorial front-runner Jeff Landry will not attend Gray TV debate

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, the front-runner in the race for governor, announced that he will not appear in the debate on Tuesday, September 25.

To qualify for the debate, candidates had to score 5% or higher in a recent Gray-commissioned poll.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.