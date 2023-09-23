Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Officials remind public about voter registration deadline ahead of gubernatorial election

(WNEM)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials are reminding members of the public that Saturday, September 23, is the deadline to register to vote online through GeauxVote.com.

Saturday is also the deadline to make any changes to your voter registration.

The deadline applies for anyone looking to cast a ballot in the election on Saturday, October 14, in Louisiana.

Voters can expect state races, parish races, judicial offices, and constitutional amendments to be on the ballot. State races include the race for governor in Louisiana.

WAFB will host its gubernatorial debate on Tuesday, September 26, from the University of New Orleans campus. The debate will air on television stations across Louisiana.

RELATED: Gubernatorial front-runner Jeff Landry will not attend Gray TV debate

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, the front-runner in the race for governor, announced that he will not appear in the debate on Tuesday, September 25.

To qualify for the debate, candidates had to score 5% or higher in a recent Gray-commissioned poll.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials respond after helicopter stuck under I-12 on S. Range Avenue in Denham Springs.
Officials remove helicopter stuck underneath overpass; all lanes back open
Entergy Louisiana has partnered with local agencies to offer bill payment assistance to...
Entergy Louisiana no longer taking applications for $200 bill credit, officials say
WAFB Sports Director Steve Schneider
WAFB Sports Director Steve Schneider announces retirement
The victim from this month’s deadly shooting at a Port Allen High School football game weighed...
Surviving victim of deadly shooting at Port Allen High football game weighs in on new security measures
Officials offering $15K reward for arson information on large wildfires in La.

Latest News

FILE - The Capitol is seen in Washington, Sept. 20, 2021. The federal government is heading...
The federal government is headed into a shutdown. What does it mean, who’s hit and what’s next?
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office deployed its marine division to the scene of a crash...
St. Tammany deputies’ water search for driver after Hwy. 11 bridge crash ends
Ochsner hosting flu shot fair Saturday throughout BR area
The La. Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is celebrating National Hunting and Fishing Day by...
LDWF invites community to celebrate hunting and fishing day