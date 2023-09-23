Ochsner hosting flu shot fair Saturday throughout BR area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ochsner Health is hosting several flu shot events throughout the Baton Rouge area on Saturday, September 23.

The flu shot events will each run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will take place at the following locations:

Ochsner Health Center - O’Neal (drive-thru) located at 16777 Medical Center Drive in Baton Rouge

Ochsner Medical Complex - The Grove (walk-in) located at 10310 The Grove Boulevard in Baton Rouge

Ochsner Community Health - Brees Family Center (walk-in) located at 7855 Howell Boulevard in Baton Rouge

Ochsner Health Center - Tangipahoa (walk-in) located at 416 Veterans Avenue in Hammond

Officials said they prefer that people make an appointment ahead of time. The public can do that by calling the number 866-OCHSNER or by visiting the Ochsner website. The appointments are not required.

The flu shot fair is open to adults and children as young as six months old. The fair will offer flu shots only.

When getting a flu shot at the fair, people are being reminded to bring an ID and insurance card. The cost of the flu shots will vary based on a person’s health insurance.

