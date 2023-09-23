New Orleans resident dies in St. Tammany Parish crash

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - An accident occurred on the U.S. Hwy 11 bridge in St. Tammany Parish, resulting in the death of a New Orleans man early Saturday morning, according to police.

Antoine Lewis, 34, was driving northbound on the bridge in his 2018 Ram 1500 when he collided with the rear of an abandoned 2004 Ford F-350 with an attached box trailer.

The Ford had been left unattended in the northbound lane for unknown reasons.

Lewis, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt when the incident, suffered fatal injuries from the impact and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford had previously vacated the truck and was taken away from the bridge in a different vehicle before the collision occurred.

Louisiana State Police Troop L is leading the ongoing investigation into the crash.

