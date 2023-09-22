Facebook
WAFB Sports Director Steve Schneider announces retirement

WAFB Sports Director Steve Schneider
WAFB Sports Director Steve Schneider(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Longtime Sports Director Steve Schneider has announced he will retire from WAFB next month after spending more than 40 years at the station.

Steve first appeared on WAFB in 1981 as a student at LSU, reporting on a sports program hosted by sportscaster Tim Brando.

The longest-serving on-air personality in the station’s history, Steve is an eight-time winner of the Louisiana Associated Press “Best Sportscast” award. In 2019, he received the Louisiana Association of Broadcaster’s “Lifetime Achievement” award.

During his illustrious career, Steve has covered seven Super Bowls including the 1985 Bears, Joe Montana and the 49ers, and the 2009 New Orleans Saints victory over the Colts in Miami. He also covered LSU’s Football Championships in 2003, 2007, and 2019 plus seven trips to the College World Series including Skip Bertman’s first two CWS Championships in 1991 and 1993.

Steve created the concept for WAFB’s “Sportsline Friday Nite” in 1990. That popular sports franchise continues airing today on WAFB, some 34 years later.

