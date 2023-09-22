Surviving victim of deadly shooting at Port Allen High football game weighs in on new security measures

PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - The victim from this month’s deadly shooting at a Port Allen High School football game weighed in on the district’s new security measures.

Ja’Kobe Queen, 15, was shot dead during halftime of the Port Allen and Brusly football game on Friday, Sep. 1.

Brasia Davis, 28, was an innocent bystander and was also shot that night. She was standing at the concession stand when a bullet hit her in the arm.

“Physically I’m good. It’s more of a mental thing now, but I’m good,” said Davis.

West Baton Rouge Schools introduced tighter security measures recently at its high schools to prevent similar violent situations from happening again.

Every person that enters a game has to go through a metal detector. The district also implemented a clear bag policy, similar to the one that you see at NCAA sporting events.

According to Superintendent David Corona, there is also an increased number of deputies at the games.

Thursday, Sep. 21, was the first home game at Port Allen High since the shooting.

“The metal detectors, the clear bag policy, the officers everywhere, even the mobile command unit. I think they’re doing what they can do,” said Davis.

Davis and several parents commended the changes.

“I feel safe. I really do,” one parent said.

“They’re definitely trying to make it where it never happens again, and it should never happen again,” another parent said.

Many believe the new security will keep games safe, but Davis believes there’s still a larger issue at play, and that’s juvenile crime.

Four teenagers, all 18 and younger, were arrested in connection with the shooting.

Davis had one message for the young men in her community.

“They need mentors. That’s how I feel. The young men of this generation, they need good mentors, and maybe they can get on the right path,” said Davis.

David served as a special captain during Port Allen’s game versus Episcopal High School.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.