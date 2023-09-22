SU Ag Center to participate in Community Garden Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Ag Center will participate in Beech Grove Baptist Church’s Community Garden Day on Friday, Sept. 22.

It’s happening from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m.

The event will be held at the church’s community garden located at 3601 Thomas Rd. in Baton Rouge.

The Community Garden Day is free and open to the public and will provide the community with hands-on instruction on planting fall crops in raised beds and containers, planting a fruit tree, and a demonstration on the construction and use of a hydroponic system. There will also be an informational session on nutrition and healthy eating.

The goal of the event is to help the communities change their eating habits by changing their mindsets about health and nutrition.

The garden, which is officially named the Cultivating the Community Garden Project, was constructed by the Beech Grove Baptist Church through partnerships with the USDA, the Southern University Ag Center, and the Community Resource Connection.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.